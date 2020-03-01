Iowa Range Protection & Strengthened Preemption Bill Passes House

Opinion

Arizona -(Ammoland.com)- Iowa Radio is reporting that the Iowa range protection and strengthened preemption bill has passed the Iowa House. The bill passed on a 52 to 44 vote, with 4 members not voting. There are 56 Republicans and 44 Democrats in the Iowa House. The bill was earlier reported on as HSB 615.

Second Amendment supporters have been attempting to pass the bill for several years. HB2502:

From radioiowa.com:

Supporters of the bill say Iowa gun owners should not have to navigate a labyrinth of different ordinances. The bill also forbids cities and counties from trying to ban gun modifications or from establishing restrictive zoning aimed at gun shooting ranges. The House passed the bill on a 52 to 44 vote as dozens of gun rights activists sat in the gallery watching the debate.

In addition to preventing local governments from passing prohibitive zoning ordinances to stop shooting ranges, the bill makes it illegal for local governments to regulate firearms accessories as well as firearms. This was likely inspired by the City of Des Moines and Polk County officials attempts to ban magazines and bump stocks in 2020. From HB2502:

2. A political subdivision of the state shall not enact an ordinance regulating the ownership, possession, legal transfer, lawful transportation, modification, registration, or licensing of firearms, firearms attachments, or other weapons when the ownership, possession, transfer, or transportation, or modification is otherwise lawful under the laws of this state. An ordinance regulating firearms, firearms attachments, or other weapons in violation of this section existing on or after April 5, 1990, is void.

The bill prevents local governments from banning weapons in government buildings unless the building is secured with metal detectors and armed security in the building. Mere signage, without detectors or armed security, is not considered adequate.

NEW SUBSECTION . 4. A political subdivision of the state may restrict the carrying, possession, or transportation of firearms or other dangerous weapons in the buildings or physical structures located on property under the political subdivision’s control if adequate arrangements are made by the political subdivision to screen persons for firearms or other dangerous weapons and the political subdivision provides armed security personnel inside the building or physical structure where the restriction is to be in effect.

The logic of this part of the bill is clear. If a person is willing to obey a sign prohibiting weapons, they are unlikely to be a threat.

The bill also prevents the state courts from banning firearms in buildings other than in courtrooms or court office, or courthouse used only for judicial purposes. This section was prompted a ban on guns by Chief Justice Mark Cady in June of 2017. The judicial order allowed judges to ban guns from entire public buildings which contained a courtroom.

Iowa is one of the states with a trifecta of Republicans. As mentioned, there are 56 Republicans in the House and 44 Democrats. Republicans have a majority of 32 Senators of 50 members of the Iowa Senate. The Governor is Republican Kim Reynolds, the first female governor of Iowa.

The Iowa legislature's first day of the 2020 session was on 13 January. The session is expected to end on 21 April 2020.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.