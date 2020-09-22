‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ Long on Smears, Short on Transparency

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Hardcore Conservative: Now Voting for Biden,” a Sept. 11 YouTube video title claims. In it, we hear the testimony of someone who identifies himself only as “Charles…coming to you from the wonderful first state of Delaware.”

“Charles” admits that in 2000, he “was a registered Democrat” and he “voted for Al Gore.” He voted for (“moderate”) George Bush in his second term, started listening to “conservative” media, and “voted straight Republican” until 2016, at which point Donald Trump’s “vile” and “shocking” rhetoric — not his positions — were enough to convince him to quit. Evidently, a Republican Party embracing a candidate espousing the same points being made by the media “Charles” claims he had immersed himself in was a dealbreaker.

At least that’s what the script “Charles” is obviously reading from says. Whether he had “help” is left unsaid, but when he starts talking priorities and puts “wage gap inequality” at the forefront, a paraphrase of a notorious Bill Clinton line comes to mind:

It depends upon what the meaning of the term “hardcore conservative” is.

That makes it fair to peel back the curtain and see what Republican Voters Against Trump, the account giving “Charles” a forum to reach a mass audience, is all about.

We can see from their website. And we see they present similar “testimonials” from hundreds of self-claimed “Republicans” who share three things in common with “Charles.”

They all are only identified by their first name, meaning people have no way of checking up on them, maybe looking at their social media sites and seeing if they really have histories of being the “conservative Republicans” they’re being presented as.

Their attacks are all ad hominem logical fallacies based on Democrat character smears, allegations, and talking point spin. They’re personal, unsubstantiated, and devoid of any kind of meaningful issue analyses or comparisons of party and candidate platforms.

None of them are espousing Republican values. On the contrary, many sound just like Democrats. It’s not unfair to wonder if what we’re seeing isn’t some kind of elaborate illusion performed by a calculating mind and enabled by manipulated useful idiots and pretenders.

That’s not surprising considering the man behind the curtain. Scrolling down to the bottom of the page, we who the humbug is:

“Paid for by Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of Defending Democracy Together”

In other words, the fraudulent wizard frantically operating the machinery is none other than neocon Trump-hater William Kristol, still smarting after driving The Weekly Standard into oblivion and unable to accept the utter rejection of his “principles” by swamp-rejecting Republicans in 2016. He and other so-called “Republicans for Biden” are on a single-minded mission to destroy Trump supporters' avatar, and in doing so, destroy the last remnants of what is supposed to make Republicans different from Democrats.

That must be why “left-wing cash” is gratefully accepted by Kristol & Co. You have to wonder how many of the vacuous, first-name-only “Republicans” are aware of that. Or how many of them have studied the Democrat/Biden agenda on issues that threaten to eviscerate everything traditional Republican constituencies have demanded of their Party.

That goes double for any gun owners in the bunch. In addition to a semiauto/magazine ban, Biden threatens to scrap the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act so manufacturers can be sued out of existence, expand prior restraints with enhanced registration-enabling “background checks,” add the so-called “boyfriend” and “hate crime loophole” to “red flag” prohibitions, help states mandate licenses to own a gun and “Put America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns.”

You have to wonder how many “Republican Voters Against Trump” are just idiots as opposed to liars, but then again, there’s nothing that says they can’t be both.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.