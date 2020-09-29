‘The Rock’ Redefines Anti-Gun Left as ‘Centrist’ with Biden/Harris Endorsement

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” former WWE star turned movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted Sunday. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris .”

“As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president,” he declared in a vacuous video smooch session with the candidates.

At this point, it might be appropriate to ask “Who cares?” After all, how is another overprivileged Hollywood lottery winner coming out as a Democrat supporter “news”? It would seem the real news would be for an “A”-lister” to reveal himself to be a Second Amendment-breathing Constitutionalist, but we all know such a heretic would never work in that town again.

The reason Johnson is noteworthy is that he has floated the idea of running for president himself, and preliminary exploration shows a critical mass of thoughtless voters eager to commit citizenship malpractice on his behalf. These deep thinkers would vote for the “people’s champ” over Donald Trump simply because of celebrity worship. Those polled had no clue as to Johnson’s positions on the issues of the day or on the Constitution, but since when could that ever compete with a human stage prop who pretends to be likable and heroic on the screen?

Lest you think he wouldn’t stand a chance on an actual political run, think of names like Schwarzenegger and Ventura, muscle-bound Hollywood bruisers who both successfully exploited their screen personas to gain governorships. Johnson has just gone from talking about politics to sticking his toe in the pool. He has now shown some powerful string-pullers through this audition — and that's what it was — that he’s ready to join the team and use his popularity to carry the ball toward their goals.

He’s also shown them he speaks their narrative language, emphasizing code phrases like “centrist ideologies” and assigning those to the Biden/Harris ticket. If they’re moderate, what must that make anyone to the “right” of the Democrats but an “extremist,” and we see everyday examples of how that is further conflated into smears of being fascists, and Nazis and racists…

That means Johnson is signaling his followers that Kamala Harris was being “centrist” when she “praised the brilliance’ and ‘impact’ of “Black Lives Matter, gushing “I actually believe that ‘Black Lives Matter' has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system.” And that means he's saying it is “centrist” for Harris to defer to BLM’s admitted “trained Marxist” leadership with its ties to communist China.

Then again, we are talking about a guy who “rules the Chinese box office.” You don’t really think the ruling elites believe in the goals of the useful idiot street commies they’re exploiting, do you?

And if Dwayne is “centrist” and Kamala supports BLM, that must mean neither one has a problem with “peaceful protests” that result in riots, looting, arson, assaults, or even coercing solidarity fists from innocent Johnson fans who are just trying to have dinner before going to one of his movies. Hey, he's got plenty more where they came from.

Here’s what else Johnson's endorsement de facto deems “centrist”: The Biden/Harris gun-grab agenda. That means he's on board with banning semiautomatics and standard capacity magazines, scrapping the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, expanding on prior restraints with enhanced registration-enabling “background checks,” adding to “red flag” prohibitions, endorsing state licenses to own a gun and “put[ting] America on the path to ensuring that 100% of firearms sold in America are smart guns.”

And if you oppose those infringements, guess what that makes you.

This guy is another Schwarzenegger in the making, and that’s just as obvious to see now as it was then.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.