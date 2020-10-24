Montana Must Call Bull on Bullock

Montana – -(AmmoLand.com)- The upcoming United States Senate election in Montana is one that should not be close. Yet, if you look at projections from RealClearPolitics, the race between incumbent Steve Daines and Steve Bullock is a toss-up. For Second Amendment supporters, this should not be that close at all.

We’ve covered this race before, but when so much is at stake, including whether or not we could see the Supreme Court packed with anti-Second Amendment extremists, a refresher would not hurt matters. Let’s layout what is at stake just from the control of the Senate: Whether we have Second Amendment supporter Mitch McConnell or anti-Second Amendment extremist Charles Schumer in the position of Senate Majority Leader.

This alone could be a massive shift. The Senate Majority Leader sets the agenda, and Schumer would use that power to bottle up pro-Second Amendment judges, to try to ram through anti-Second Amendment legislation, he’d also work to pass various campaign finance “reform” schemes that would silence opponents of his anti-Second Amendment agenda, and he could very well decide to nuke the filibuster – which helped prevent the passage of a federal semi-auto ban in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting.

You’ve seen what McConnell did over the last six years. He bottled up anti-Second Amendment legislation and largely controlled that damage. More importantly, since January 2017, he’s confirmed a lot of judges who would protect our rights.

Just on that basis alone, Steve Daines deserves the vote (if you are a resident of Montana eligible to vote) and support of every Second Amendment supporter and loyal Ammoland reader. But Daines brings a very strong record in defense of our rights as well. He’s not only voted right, but he’s also introduced legislation to improve the situation for law-abiding gun owners.

On the other hand, we get to Steve Bullock, and we see the all-too-familiar story of a one-time supporter of our Second Amendment rights who turned on gun owners. In August of 2018, he chose to embrace the anti-Second Amendment extremism pushed by the likes of Michael Bloomberg. We’re talking semi-auto bans, “universal” background checks, “red flag” laws, and it could go further.

But calling BS on Bullock is important for another reason: Second Amendment supporters have seen too many politicians betray them for what they thought was political gain – Kirsten Gillibrand, Tim Walz, Bob Casey, Bernie Sanders, and Charlie Crist are just some we’ve profiled here. If for no other reason, Montana voters should show the country – and send a message to the likes of Bloomberg – that they won’t be fooled.

But to call BS on Bullock will take a lot of work. Second Amendment supporters should check out the campaign site of Senator Daines. Then, they should also consider generously supporting the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund with either donations or by volunteering. The fate of the Second Amendment is on the ballot.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.