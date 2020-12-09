Deep State, Media, Supreme Court, Second Amendment and 2020 Election

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Donald Trump's election as President in November of 2015 has been the most effective part of the ongoing revolt of the electorate against the Left/Media/Deep State political machine flunkies, technocrats, liars, and cheats.

One of the great accomplishments of the four years of President Trump's first term has been to rip the mask off the Media, the tech giants, the deep state, and the Left, to show how they all work together to control the population through the control of information.

They have ruled the United States, with minor interruptions, for at least 50 years. Their control is greatest in the crowded urban centers, many of which have been under the dominion of corrupt Democrat machines for 100 years and more.

In the urban centers, they have the most control over the “narrative”, over what people hear and read and see. It is there they have the greatest ability to falsify elections and cheat to insure their election and re-election. It is there they have the most control over who has a job, can run a business, or can be harassed with multiple violations of everything from parking to lawn mowing to standing, walking, driving, voting, working, building, and eating.

For the first time in 80 years, the Supreme Court has an originalist/textualist majority on the court. It should be a 6-3 majority, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been shown to lack courage and/or conviction.

The five justices who have shown courage and strong originalist tendencies are:

Justice Thomas, Justice Alito, Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh, and, Justice Barrett. All of them have shown an inclination to treat the Second Amendment seriously.

As the relatively bloodless revolt against the Left/Media/Corporatist/Deep State has progressed, the desperation of the totalitarian technocrats to control who was allowed on the Supreme Court intensified.

Many will remember the malignant mendacity employed by Senator Biden in his attempted high tech lynching of Justice Thomas during the confirmation process. I doubt Justice Thomas has forgotten.

The fight over Justice Alito was not quite as virulent, because the Republicans had a significant majority in the Senate in 2006. Still, it was nasty. It foreshadowed future appointment fights. The bitter, fraudulent, and unjust opposition to Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett has been recent, obvious, and evil.

In those nomination battles, the Left/Media/Corporatist/Deep State demonstrated their prowess as unprincipled, unmitigated liars, whose only concern was to maintain power at all costs. They showed themselves to be “will to power” monsters.

They demonstrated they had no morals or ethics or principles. They demonstrated they despised the Constitution. They demonstrated they hate limits on government power.

Senator Schumer of New York, who could become the Senate Majority Leader, issued a direct threat to Supreme Court Justices Alito and Gorsuch on 4 March. A previous, slightly more subtle threat, was made when the court faced a serious possibility of upholding the Second Amendment, in August of 2019.

Numerous Democrats have threatened to pack the Supreme Court if they control the House, the Presidency, and the Senate in 2021, including not so subtle threats by Senator Schumer.

Those threats directly menace the stability and power of the Supreme Court.

Many historians argue President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) succeeded in “getting his way” by threatening the Supreme Court with packing the Court in 1937.

There were major differences in 1937. FDR made the threat after he was elected to his second term and was seated in the White House.

FDR had an enormous majority in the House and the Senate. In 1937 there were 74 Democrat Senators. There were 333 Democrat members of the House, 5 Farmer/Labor, and 7 Wisconsin Progressive, compared to 89 Republicans. Roosevelt had nearly 80% of the House as allies.

Things are different in 2020.

The court is not without power of its own.

Former Vice President Biden is not President.

The House and Senate are very close to being evenly split. The Democrats will hold a slight edge in the House, the Republicans will either be tied or hold a slight edge in the Senate, depending on the run-off elections in Georgia.

Why would originalists and textualists on the Supreme Court use their power to place their sworn enemies, who have publicly shown complete disdain for truth, for the Constitution, and for the Supreme Court, in a position to destroy the Supreme Court as an institution?

Why would they sanction the blatant cheating, lying, and manipulation of the Left?

They might do so if they were convinced their principles required them to do so.

They might not, if they were shown a path to uphold the Constitution while keeping their sworn enemies from power.

It is a primary purpose of separation of powers, for one branch of the government to check the power of the other branches by jealously guarding their own.

The Progressive/Leftist/Corporate/Deep state hate the separation of powers in the Constitution.

Chief Justice John Roberts was confirmed 78-22, with minimal opposition, in 2005. Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomeyer were all confirmed with comfortable margins of support by the Orwellian totalitarians.

For most of the previous 80 years, the Supreme Court has been dominated by ideological Progressives.

Since November of 2015, four years ago, the naked partisanship, power-lust, disdain for the Constitution and the rule of law has been paraded before the nation as the Left/Media/Corporatist/Deep State megalomaniacs have diligently worked to overturn the 2016 election.

It appears the 2020 presidential election will be presented before the Supreme Court, on direct Constitutional grounds. A major question is:

May state governments violate the Constitution to change election rules just before an election, without any vote by the state legislatures?

The issue reached the Supreme Court in 2020, in regards to Pennsylvania.

The Court was tied: 4-4 with Roberts voting with the Progressives after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had died before Amy Comey Barrett had been seated.

Chief Justice Roberts is said to have a deep, personal dislike of President Trump.

President Donald Trump presents an existential threat to the Left/Media/Corporatist/Deep State liars and cheats. They have pulled out all stops to get rid of him.

They have demonstrated their hatred for any justice on the Supreme Court who opposes their tyranny.

The megalomaniacs (including the digital tech giants) are using the big lie technique to attempt to push candidate Joe Biden over the top and into the White House. The tech giants have publicly shown their open disdain for fairness and freedom of speech, in the Senate.

Five of the Supreme Court justices have had the Orwellian techniques used on them, directly, not long ago.

The progressive Left, with their Media and tech allies, worked hard to prevent the confirmation of those five Supreme Court Justices, with the propaganda power of the totalitarian left.

Those five justices owe the Orwellian megalomaniacs nothing.

President Trump has shown he can defeat the totalitarian megalomaniacs and free the nation from their tyranny.

The Supreme Court justices would be foolish to avoid their Constitutional duty.

They would be foolish to place the Biden administration in power, for fear of what the Biden administration might do to them.

The Supreme Court justices were given power for a purpose, to uphold the Constitution.

Without the Constitution, they have no legitimacy. The Constitution is not a suicide pact.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.