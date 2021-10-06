U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” the National Football League announced Thursday. “The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded halftime show befitting of Hollywood.”

They say that like it’s a good thing.

The question for gun owners is, considering the crapping on of RKBA by everyone involved, right up to sponsor PepsiCo and hosting network NBC, who among us gives a damn enough to watch? Especially since, rather than entertainment, Dr. Dre is calling what they’ll be doing “an unforgettable cultural moment” while halftime show production company Roc Nation’s founder Jay Z asserts “This is history in the making.”

No doubt that’s the plan. Having an inflated sense of their own importance, or at least of its lasting effects, is perhaps understandable for a class of overprivileged celebrity elites who are rewarded like royalty and worshipped like gods by millions of devoted, trivia-prioritizing followers. So of course, the cultural theme the racially and politically non-diverse headliners will beat on is how they are the champions of those who are discriminated against and of the disenfranchised. And no doubt those who can afford $5K nosebleed seats or king’s ransom VIP accommodations will embrace the notion and take such fraudulent “enlightenment” from their betters to heart.

Start with Jay-Z, a former crack dealer and “gun criminal” who shot his brother and stabbed a record producer, that is, a “prohibited person.” So naturally, he was a big Obama/”gun control supporter. And naturally, Citibank, which uses its financial clout (enabled through a $15B taxpayer bailout) to discriminate against the firearms industry, chose his tour to promote its card. Hey. Somebody’s got to pay for all those bodyguards and that junket to communist Cuba.

Proving that football is not just a “conservative” man’s sport anymore, “progressive” women should find a lot to identify with from the inclusion of Dr. Dre, especially those who consider themselves promoters of the Women’s March, proponents of the #MeToo movement’s demand to “Believe women,” and especially those who support “commonsense gun safety laws” because of (what we’re told to believe is) the disproportionate risks of “gun violence” for women.

Fortunately for the NFL and Roc Nation, not too many of those women will be current on allegations that “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife accused him of holding a gun to her head, punching her in the face and grabbing her by the neck in explosive divorce documents.” Otherwise, an uproar might make some “woke” executives worry about pulling him from the lineup.

Speaking of #MeToo, all the usual “women’s groups” have been deliberately indifferent about Snoop Dogg’s out-of-court settlement following allegations of luring underage girls with drugs.

His two previous portrayals of a dead Donald Trump, once getting shot in the head and again on a morgue slab with a toe tag, juxtapose nicely with his criminal past including “illegal possession” and a murder charge after “an alleged gang member … was shot by someone in the vehicle Snoop was riding in.”

What a guy to be the face of the #ImUnloading campaign to urge investors to avoid the gun industry. Everybody in a position to make money off him seems fine with it all.

Then take Eminem – please. It figures a “prohibited person” who pled guilty on a weapons charge and whose ex-bodyguard claims engaged in an “armed standoff” demands laws to disarm you.

For her part, Mary J. Blige sees no disconnect between singing a song about “shootings and police brutality” one-on-one to a confused and uncomfortable-looking Hillary Clinton and then getting gun training so she could make money playing an assassin who ignores all gun laws.

Unlike some of his other halftime program peers, Kendrick Lamar doesn’t share a criminal past, but he does share anti-gun sentiments in his lyrics. Speaking of which, he used those to humiliate a white fangirl he invited on stage to do one of his compositions laden with the “n” word and then proceeded to publicly humiliate her for doing as he instructed.

What better influence to stop the violence and get people thinking about proper priorities for achieving productive lives than rap music?

A prime reason these privileged halftime “artists” are ludicrously overcompensated is that they dutifully use their substantial influence (in “the community” they don’t have to live in) to spread a narrative that results in the continuation of collectivist government policies of hopelessness and dependency. That urban minorities are the most disenfranchised and endangered by the citizen disarmament edicts such all-controlling regimes require, and that those result in good people in the most daily danger being mandated defenseless, hardly matters to those above it all who are surrounded by private security. Rather than increasing freedom, they stand for increasing dependency and bringing everyone down to the same level of control. And that’s just the way those who reward them with a continued place at the exclusive table want it.

That all, of course, fits in seamlessly with the NFL’s longtime anti-gun positions, from Michael Bloomberg and Thomas Menino’s sanctioned Superbowl XLVI propaganda to its conduct standards that appear to have no effect on player criminality, to ridiculous and insulting fan “safety enhancements” that do nothing but make sure those walking back to their cars can’t even have umbrellas.

What’s happening at halftime is actually a continuation of what Barack Obama called the “fundamental transformation” of the United States, something abetted by the NFL when it showed its trademark gutlessness over the national anthem. We’ll see that again when they include the so-called “Black National Anthem” at the start of Superbowl LVI.

So much for one nation. So much for unity. The real power is in dividing and conquering.

It is fair to wonder what will happen if Americans who reject the forced injection of racial grievances into every aspect of life, especially those who resent being lectured to by overprivileged multimillionaires — choose not to stand when it is played. Hell, imagine if anyone followed his conscience and took a knee in protest.

Don’t expect that dilemma to surface for anyone who puts his bread and circuses above all else. But on the off chance anyone in attendance gets any ideas, be warned Attorney General Merrick Garland has already gone on record identifying the “biggest domestic terror threat” and has the FBI on high alert for Critical Race Theory critics.

Such anger-fueled divisions along racial lines are being inflamed for a reason, and the useful idiots at the NFL are happy to do their part. The best way to defuse that may be to have nothing to do with them, to reject the ginned-up hatreds, and to continue advocating for the unalienable rights of all peaceable people.

Start by not watching. Maybe that will result in even lower ratings than last year’s embarrassment.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.