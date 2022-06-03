USDA Using Tax Dollars to Pressure Employees on Citizen Disarmament

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Wear orange June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture is advising “all USDA employees” on both its website and via an email campaign.

“Wear a pin, a shirt, a tie or scarf, or anything you can get your hands on!” the executive department urges. “Post on social media using the hashtag #WearOrange with a message or picture of you wearing orange. The Wear Orange social media guide is available at: https://wearorange.org/2022-wear-orange-social-media-toolkit/.”

The link takes the employees to a “Copyright 2022 Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund website,” which invites them, among other things, to “Hold Elected Officials Accountable.” In other words, federal employees are being pressed by their management that’s using tax-funded resources to lobby lawmakers to enact the citizen disarmament legislation being demanded by the gun prohibitionists, including:

Background Checks on All Gun Sales

Close the Charleston Loophole

Disarm Hate

Extreme Risk Laws

Prevent Gun Trafficking

Prohibit People With Dangerous Histories From Having Guns

Report Lost and Stolen Guns

Require Prohibited People to Turn in Their Guns

Waiting Periods

KEEP COMMUNITIES SAFE

Block Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Keep Guns Off Campus

Prohibit Guns in Sensitive Areas

Prohibit Open Carry

Repeal Stand Your Ground Laws

Require Permits to Carry Concealed Guns in Public

Strong Standards for Carrying Concealed Guns in Public

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Assistance Funding

Violence Intervention Programs

KEEP GUNS OUT OF SCHOOLS

Keep Guns Off Campus

Prohibit Guns in Sensitive Areas

Reconsider Active Shooter Drills

Stop Arming Teachers

Threat Identification and Assessment Programs in Schools

BE A RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER

Educate Gun Owners of Risks

Gun Owner Safety Training

Secure Gun Storage

HOLD THE GUN INDUSTRY ACCOUNTABLE

Gun Dealer Reform

Prevent Gun Trafficking

Repeal Gun Industry Immunity

Report Lost and Stolen Guns

Stop Downloadable Guns

PROHIBIT ASSAULT WEAPONS & DANGEROUS HARDWARE

Block Silencer Deregulation

Prohibit Assault Weapons

Prohibit Bump Stocks and Other Conversion Devices

Prohibit High-Capacity Magazines

That’s quite the laundry list. The gun-grabbers’ appetite for disarming their countrymen is insatiable. And who thinks for a minute that if you gave them everything they‘re demanding that they wouldn’t be back for more until the state’s monopoly of violence was total?

Someone clue the Republicans about incrementalism and where it leads, would you, please?

Why is a cabinet-level department involving itself in off-mission activism that close scrutiny by a committed House Oversight Committee (one not run by Democrats) might uncover potential ethics and employment law violations? Might such overt pressure from the very top be construed as creating a hostile working environment for employees who hold different political views? Might expressing those views be reasonably considered career and advancement-limiting, and might not expressing any political views on the taxpayers’ dime, by either side, be considered inappropriate and unethical, especially when coming from management that controls employee reviews?

They get away with it because USDA is run by an insider “Big Club” Democrat apparatchik in a Democrat administration with support from a majority Democrat Congress. Former Democrat Governor of Iowa and current USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack was an Obama loyalist and “on the shortlist” to be Hillary Clinton’s running mate. So naturally, his priority is going to be more in line with the promotion of the “woke” agenda than the mission of USDA (especially at a time of skyrocketing price increases, supply chain disruptions, and shortages).

That’s why some are (fruitlessly) pushing back on USDA’s Facebook page, where National Dairy Month is all but ignored in favor of “celebrat[ing] the diverse experiences of the LGBTQI+ community while recognizing their achievements and resiliency.”

This is all part of the transformation of the Founders’ Republic by collectivists intent on replacing it with a version that does not bode well for those who believe in a Bill of Rights culture. That they’re the ones being forced to pay for it is morally indistinguishable from another totalitarian tactic, charging a “bullet fee” to families of prisoners executed by the state.

We are paying for our own planned demise, as those who ridicule the concept admit that’s exactly what they’re doing out of the other side of their mouths.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.