Brady McDonald’s Analogy More Evidence of Desperate Gun-Grabber Lies

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Let's be clear, gun stores are NOT McDonald's,” the Brady Campaign asserts in a transparently ridiculous attempt to deceive its low information Facebook followers. “You shouldn't be able to buy an AR-15 like you do a burger and fries.”

Let’s be clear: You can’t. Just as first-time gun owners are finding out they can’t just “buy a gun online” and they’re not easier to get than “books” and “vegetables,” all state and federal infringements that the gun-grabbers have insisted on still apply.

The Bradys know that. They’re just counting on those uninformed enough to believe them staying ignorant and falling for increasingly desperate gun-grabber lies. That becomes even more apparent reading the “press release” their Facebook post links to that elaborates on what they’re whining about this time.

“Brady condemns new ATF guidance for gun stores, ‘unsafe and indulgent,’” the headline scolds. “The Administration has used broad interpretations of the federal Gun Control Act to suggest that FFLs conduct business at a drive-by or walk-up window as if they were a McDonalds, or at a temporary table or booth, as if they were a lemonade stand, removing the protective influence that responsible gun dealers can have on stopping the proliferation of crime guns and on educating gun owners about the risks of guns and how to mitigate them.”

You’d think an organization claiming to be about “safety” would approve of measures encouraging “social distancing” to protect customer and employee lives, but as we’ve seen time and again from the contempt gun-grabbers display, it’s clear gun owner safety is not a priority. That’s hardly a surprise to those who are on to their ways, as writer L. Neil Smith so brutally (and correctly) observed in his classic 2000 essay, “Murder by Gun Control”:

“Make no mistake: you victim disarmament types are sick, sick people, in the words of T.D. Melrose, who'd rather see a woman raped in an alley and strangled with her own pantyhose than see her with a gun in her hand.”

That’s obvious from the McDonalds hysteria over what turns out to be a fairly tepid statement by ATF in its Friday letter to FFLs:

“Specifically, Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) have requested guidance regarding whether they may verify customer identity and permit the completion of paperwork, including for purposes of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System; accept payment; and deliver firearms or ammunition to customers (collectively, ‘the requested activities’) in the following settings: (1) a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway on the FFL’s property; (2) a temporary table or booth located in a parking lot on the FFL’s property…”

“[P]rovided, the activity … would not violate any State law or published ordinance applicable at the place of sale, delivery, or other disposition…,” the letter concedes, meaning don’t hold your breath if you think the feds are going to frog march a governor into a waiting van the same way they would if he were violating politically preferred civil rights.

“Guidance documents, like this industry letter, are not binding and lack the force and effect of law,” the letter acknowledges. It's the same with the revised Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency “guidance” acknowledging “Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges”:

“This list is advisory in nature. It is not, nor should it be considered, a federal directive or standard.”

So while ATF’s letter is “welcome” (as a “legal” self-defense measure as long as infringements are in place), it’s no “supreme Law of the Land” reset, and you can bet if a political sea change happens in November, they’ll reverse themselves quicker than you can say “bump stock.”

That’s just another reason why letting Democrats gain a majority in November will spell “Put up or shut up” time for gun owners who are quick to say “Molon Labe!” while simultaneously decrying the uselessness of voting. As maddening as that process is, one needs only return to the Brady Facebook post and read some of the comments by their useful idiot following to remove all doubt as to how their votes will be driven by ignorance and bias.

“I just bought a fried chicken dinner at a drive through,” one representative cud-chewer bleats. “Buying a gun should be a lot harder than buying lunch.”

“TWO HAPPY MEALS AND A 357 [sic] MAGNUM PLEASE!” bellows another ignoramus who sounds a few fries short of those meals.

The Brady’s job is done here. You can find plenty more idiotic assertions like these. Just realize: Like all cult members, the self-deluded are not inclined to have open minds and be approachable with anything as mundane as the truth. There is no point in trying to debate them.

And they vote.

Those who trade in deception and who have as their goal your disarmament are counting on that.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.