The Fight For Freedom Runs Through Georgia

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- So, ATF has backed off from its efforts to put your AR-15 pistols under the National Firearms Act. That’s a good start, but it is only a start, and it’s important to follow up that victory with two more in the Georgia runoff elections. Because if we can hold those two Senate seats, our ability to hold the line on our freedoms will be increased.

Now, there aren’t guarantees that we will not suffer setbacks. This is one lesson that 2020 has driven home – those who want to take our rights are not going to just sit back and let us keep our freedoms. If anything, Jon Ossoff’s attitude towards us defending ourselves from being punished for crimes and acts of madness we didn’t commit – an attitude shared by Elizabeth Warren – should disabuse you of that notion.

This is to say nothing of what Warnock has said over the years. The fact that we have not submitted to their unjust agenda is seen by them as an affront, and they intend to make us pay dearly for not knuckling under, whether it’s via social stigmatization, censorship from Silicon Valley, or other corporate attacks on our freedoms.

Holding the line in the Senate doesn’t just provide a crucial firewall against anti-Second Amendment legislation. It doesn’t just prevent campaign “reform” schemes from being rammed through. Think of it as a way to force tough votes on anti-Second Amendment extremists up for election in 2022.

Put up bills like the Freedom Financing Act, the Firearm Due Process Protection Act, the Restoring The Armed Career Criminal Act, and the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act for votes – watch as anti-Second Amendment senators show that they don’t want real solutions for violent crime, they just want to use that as a pretext to attack your freedoms.

Holding the line in Georgia is important for another reason: In the minds of people like Ossoff and Warnock, we are child killers for defending our rights. They have twisted our grassroots advocacy into domestic terrorism, an outrageous lie. If they are elected, Chuck Schumer is Senate Majority Leader, and should that happen, there is a good chance he will seek to abolish the filibuster to rig the system against us to placate those who have bought those smears.

To build a firewall to protect our rights, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.