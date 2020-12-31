The Future Of The Second Amendment All Comes Down To Georgia

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment will be around in some form or another in the future. But what form will it exist in? Will it be a right that we are able to exercise in a manner close to what the Founders intended? Will it be something that is there, but regulated to be, for all intents and purposes, non-existent? What happens in the Georgia runoffs could decide that future.

You’re probably sick of hearing calls to re-elect Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. In some ways I can’t blame you. Had there not been some very serious issues regarding the process in November, Perdue would have been already re-elected alongside President Trump. But we are dealing with two runoffs and winning both is crucial.

The election of either Jon Ossoff or Raphael Warnock would be a massive disaster for our rights. Both have a clear hostility towards the Second Amendment. Just in the short term, their election would make it more likely to see anti-Second Amendment legislation enacted. But over the longer term, it would mean potentially more stuff to get rid of, making that road longer than it needs to be.

There should be no mistake about it, we are facing a much longer and harder road than many of us thought we’d be dealing with two months ago. Some of it was to be expected from Silicon Valley censorship, but a lot of it comes down to the fact that anti-Second Amendment extremists weren’t going to just roll over once Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed. In fact, they are openly talking about packing the court to neutralize the pro-Second Amendment judicial nominations President Trump has made.

If Mitch McConnell runs the Senate, court-packing never gets a vote. If Chuck Schumer ruins the Senate, then it could come down to Jon Tester and Joe Manchin, who have not been very good on the judicial nominations front. Do you really want to trust the future of the Second Amendment to those two Senators?

The logical answer to this question is, “No.” It is better to have Mitch McConnell in charge of the Senate to shorten the road needed to restore not just our Second Amendment rights, but our republic as well. That requires building a firewall, and build that firewall to protect our rights means that Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.