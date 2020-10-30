Defeat Senator Doug Jones to Defend the Second Amendment

Alabama – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters have the right to feel frustrated about the situation in Alabama. By all rights, it is a state where a strong Second Amendment supporter should be cruising to an easy re-election. But instead, Doug Jones is trying to get a full six-year term.

So, instead of an easy re-election allowing us Second Amendment supporters to focus our efforts on enabling Second Amendment supporters to win tough races in Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Arizona, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan, and two races in Georgia (one regularly-scheduled, one special), now we also have to use resources to dump Doug. The reasons why Doug must go are obvious.

For one thing, Jones would support a number of anti-Second Amendment legislative items. In a speech after the Parkland shooting (caused by the fumbles of the FBI and bumbling cowards of Broward County), he called for a number of punishments for the tens of millions of law-abiding gun owners who had no culpability for the horrific act. He backed universal background checks, waiting periods for certain firearms, raising the age limit for certain firearms, and even removing a time limit to complete the background checks (get ready for indefinite waits).

This is in addition to a poor voting record on judges and his support of various campaign finance “reform” schemes that are really intended to help squelch grassroots activism in support of the Second Amendment (among other issues). The fact of the matter is, Doug Jones is worse than Jon Tester and Joe Manchin when it comes to our rights. With Alabama’s track record of respecting our Second Amendment rights, that is unacceptable.

Tommy Tuberville is running to take the seat that Jones holds. While he has never held elective office (as Larry Hogan shows, that comes with risks), but then again, those who had track records have often turned on us, too, like Charlie Crist. The fact of the matter is that we know Jones not only will not support our Second Amendment rights, his first vote in the next Congress would be to put Chuck Schumer in charge. Can you imagine the damage he could do, especially if Sheldon Whitehouse were to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee, or worse, become Attorney General?

Second Amendment supporters need to make sure Doug Jones is destined to depart the Senate come January 3. They can check out Tommy Tuberville’s campaign site, and they should also donate generously to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help ensure the election of those who would defend our Second Amendment rights at all levels of government.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.